Sterling Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,203 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 97,467 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

DVN stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Williams Trading set a $50.00 target price on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DVN

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.