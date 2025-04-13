StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Stock Performance
SeaChange International stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $7.30.
SeaChange International Company Profile
