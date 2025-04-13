Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 617 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 2.7 %

HON opened at $198.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $129.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.42.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

