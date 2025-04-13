Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 438 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $95.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.51 and its 200 day moving average is $114.87. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

