Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 14.0% of Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $15,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 266,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $834,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,146.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,017.67.

LLY opened at $731.62 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $693.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $837.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $823.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

