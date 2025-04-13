Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

UNP stock opened at $218.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $258.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.