Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,595 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $771,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 657,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,056,000 after acquiring an additional 64,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $46.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.21.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

