Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens downgraded Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $52.50 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUM. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter.
Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.
