Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Swiss Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SSREY
Swiss Re Price Performance
Swiss Re Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1544 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This is an increase from Swiss Re’s previous dividend of $1.00.
About Swiss Re
Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Swiss Re
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.