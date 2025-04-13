Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Swiss Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Swiss Re Price Performance

Swiss Re Increases Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSREY opened at $43.04 on Friday. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $43.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1544 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This is an increase from Swiss Re’s previous dividend of $1.00.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

