Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 1,226 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 108,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 122,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,003,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $536.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $616.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $574.08 and a 200 day moving average of $586.66.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.