Synovus Financial Corp Buys 9,643 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.28% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $42,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $165,416,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,465,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,267,000 after buying an additional 842,335 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,211,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,113,000 after buying an additional 743,111 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,454,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,053,000 after acquiring an additional 359,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 259,380.9% during the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 285,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,981,000 after acquiring an additional 285,319 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI opened at $116.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.73. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.16 and a 52-week high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3417 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

