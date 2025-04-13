Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,313 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $25,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11,076.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 97,470 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 33,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $111.22 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $95.67 and a 52 week high of $127.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Vanguard Financials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

