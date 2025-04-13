Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,340 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VOO stock opened at $490.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $525.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $536.93.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
