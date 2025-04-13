Synovus Financial Corp Sells 149,616 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 149,616 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Passumpsic Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 25,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 7.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 8.4% in the third quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $2,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.07.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

