Synovus Financial Corp Sells 490 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,515 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 42.9% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 231,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,208,000 after purchasing an additional 69,489 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,015 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 691.6% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,837 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,444,000 after acquiring an additional 62,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in TJX Companies by 28.7% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 238,649 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,051,000 after acquiring an additional 53,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $128.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.55 and a 200 day moving average of $120.66. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.35 and a 52 week high of $129.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

