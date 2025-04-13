Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) were down 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $88.90 and last traded at $88.76. Approximately 2,221,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 5,505,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.71.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Target from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 7th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price (down previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.57.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.86. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Target by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,930,569 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,964,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,552 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Target by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,532,769,000 after buying an additional 1,358,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Target by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,885,015 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,332,317,000 after acquiring an additional 470,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $757,892,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Target by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,376,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $726,814,000 after acquiring an additional 754,883 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

