Taurus Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Taurus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,370 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.9% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $19,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,275.25. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total value of $309,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,778.28. This represents a 15.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,400. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $309.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $306.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.04. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

