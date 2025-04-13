Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 1,375 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Taurus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in RTX by 2,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $2,100,981.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $7,763,124.60. The trade was a 21.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $128.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.59. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $136.17.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Baird R W raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

