Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 640 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,879 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 3.2% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $32,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. True North Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 83 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Intuit from $800.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $713.56.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800. This represents a 99.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $3,895,059.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,436,774. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $14,347,731. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $587.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $591.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $617.55. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $714.78. The company has a market capitalization of $164.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

