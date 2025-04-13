Taurus Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Taurus Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $103.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.33 and a 200 day moving average of $113.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bernstein Bank upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.95.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

