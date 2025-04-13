TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,571,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,802 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.34% of TC Energy worth $166,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRP. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 194,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,042,000 after buying an additional 21,243 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $4,841,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.95. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $34.95 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.74.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.54. TC Energy had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Veritas raised TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

