TCM Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

TCM Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $40.88 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.69. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $6,405,943.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at $30,721,357.15. This represents a 17.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $447,271.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,455.04. The trade was a 40.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,886 shares of company stock valued at $11,116,463. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Dbs Bank lowered Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.