Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,872,804.41. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $147.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.36. The firm has a market cap of $134.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

