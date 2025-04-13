Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Lowered by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,872,804.41. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $147.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.36. The company has a market capitalization of $134.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.95.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

