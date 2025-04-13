Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 144.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 69 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,271.52, for a total transaction of $1,462,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,227.36. This represents a 45.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total transaction of $281,193.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,592.98. This represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 78 shares of company stock worth $102,694. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,235.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,321.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,269.00. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $555.71 and a 1 year high of $1,769.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.32% and a return on equity of 40.23%.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

