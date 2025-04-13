The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $76.97 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $84.50. The firm has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.14.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 9,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $745,282.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,038.78. This trade represents a 17.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. This trade represents a 35.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 513,081 shares of company stock valued at $41,903,066 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Redburn Partners cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

