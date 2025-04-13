The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Decreased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,163,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,217 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 6.5% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Coca-Cola worth $508,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 48,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 342,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $2,283,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 374,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,285,000 after purchasing an additional 48,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,853,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,382,000 after buying an additional 46,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $71.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day moving average is $66.36. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $73.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $307.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 82.59%.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.24.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 54,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $3,882,079.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,520,662.64. This trade represents a 18.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Chang sold 13,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $961,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,334. This trade represents a 12.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,263,071 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

