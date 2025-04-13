The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GDV traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.60. The company had a trading volume of 139,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,731. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.46. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $25.67.
About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
