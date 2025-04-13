The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $63.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

General Motors Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GM opened at $43.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. General Motors has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.35.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,751.24. The trade was a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 141.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,323,000. Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 100,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 15.1% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

