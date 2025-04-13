The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $437.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.08.

NYSE HD opened at $353.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $375.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

