The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.70.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HNST shares. Loop Capital cut Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Honest in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

In related news, insider Stephen Winchell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 431,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,583.12. The trade was a 4.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jonathan Mayle sold 37,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $182,532.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 307,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,693.80. The trade was a 10.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Honest by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 163,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Honest by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honest during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Honest by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Honest by 11,727.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HNST opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.20 million, a PE ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 2.44. Honest has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.46 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Honest will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

