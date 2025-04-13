The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.82 and traded as low as $13.79. The InterGroup shares last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 595 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The InterGroup in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The InterGroup Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $29.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The InterGroup

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The InterGroup stock. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned 15.85% of The InterGroup worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The InterGroup

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

