The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,508,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,524,000 after buying an additional 14,996,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,857,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,858,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,220 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,339,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,813,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,200 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.25.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.