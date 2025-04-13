The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Holdings Raised by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total transaction of $1,008,479.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,009.50. This represents a 34.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $337.11 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $282.09 and a twelve month high of $400.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $347.47 and a 200-day moving average of $360.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.