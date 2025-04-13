The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,931 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

TJX Companies stock opened at $128.22 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.35 and a 52 week high of $129.02. The stock has a market cap of $143.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

