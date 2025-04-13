Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Seeds Investor LLC

Seeds Investor LLC decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 288,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $150,304,000 after purchasing an additional 43,983 shares in the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Coign Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $612,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $437.91 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $409.85 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.94 by $0.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.41%.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total transaction of $175,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,582,009.17. This trade represents a 1.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 9,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total transaction of $5,753,421.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,296 shares in the company, valued at $15,984,264.64. This represents a 26.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $13,106,062 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $667.00 target price (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.43.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

