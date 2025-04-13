Timothy A. Springer Buys 3,718 Shares of Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Stock

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) Director Timothy A. Springer bought 3,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $54,877.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,317,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,722,993.76. The trade was a 0.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tectonic Therapeutic Stock Down 3.1 %

TECX stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $301.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $36.09. Tectonic Therapeutic has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $61.07.

Get Tectonic Therapeutic alerts:

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.55. On average, research analysts expect that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tectonic Therapeutic from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TECX

Institutional Trading of Tectonic Therapeutic

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Tectonic Therapeutic by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 130,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 64,661 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic in the fourth quarter worth $1,470,000. Stempoint Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the 4th quarter valued at $22,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

About Tectonic Therapeutic

(Get Free Report)

Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc engages in discovery and development of therapeutic proteins & antibodies. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Andrew Kruse in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tectonic Therapeutic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tectonic Therapeutic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.