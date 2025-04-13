TME Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 29,848 John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

TME Financial Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of TME Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $120,509,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6,330.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,146,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,194 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,420,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 686.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 295,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 257,674 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 585,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,969,000 after buying an additional 242,958 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of JHMM opened at $53.39 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $49.29 and a twelve month high of $65.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.39.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

