TME Financial Inc. Invests $600,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

TME Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $297.93 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $210.71 and a one year high of $299.28. The company has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $274.59 and a 200-day moving average of $256.56.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

