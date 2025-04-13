TME Financial Inc. Makes New $449,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TME Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after buying an additional 35,884,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,003 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,232,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,321 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,202,879,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $490.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $525.55 and its 200-day moving average is $536.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.8121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

