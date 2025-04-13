TME Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

TME Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 110,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 5.0% of TME Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 445.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 113,699 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $43.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.52. The company has a market cap of $111.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.