TME Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 53,913 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

TME Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 53,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of TME Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 343.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,365,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,425,000 after buying an additional 38,232,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,088,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266,546 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,104,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340,900 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,236,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 13,124,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347,422 shares during the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
BATS GOVT opened at $22.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average of $22.76.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
