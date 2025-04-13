Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 12th

ServiceNow, Salesforce, and QUALCOMM are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks refer to shares of companies that are either developing or leveraging artificial intelligence technologies to improve their products, services, or operational efficiencies. These stocks typically belong to firms engaged in sectors such as machine learning, robotics, and data analytics, and are considered by investors as having high growth potential due to the expanding role of AI across various industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE NOW traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $785.78. 2,102,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,960. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $875.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $973.27. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The company has a market cap of $162.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,087,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,812,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $289.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a one year low of $212.00 and a one year high of $369.00.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QCOM stock traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.25. 10,947,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,878,501. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.46. The company has a market capitalization of $154.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

