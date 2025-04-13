Top Metaverse Stocks To Watch Today – April 13th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, and PowerUp Acquisition are the five Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks refer to shares of companies that are heavily involved in developing and supporting the creation of immersive digital environments, commonly known as the metaverse. These companies often focus on advancements in virtual reality, augmented reality, blockchain, and related technologies, aiming to build interconnected virtual platforms for social, commercial, and recreational activities. Investors consider these stocks as opportunities to tap into the long-term potential of a digital economy that blurs the line between physical and virtual experiences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.93. 312,748,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,750,490. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Accenture stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.54. 5,017,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,801. The company’s 50-day moving average is $336.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Accenture has a 52-week low of $275.01 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The firm has a market cap of $177.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of GLOB stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.59. The company had a trading volume of 576,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,874. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50. Globant has a twelve month low of $96.23 and a twelve month high of $238.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Shares of SKM traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.20. 468,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,259. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.07. SK Telecom has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SKM

PowerUp Acquisition (PWUP)

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.

PWUP stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 396,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,274. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. PowerUp Acquisition has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $15.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWUP

Featured Stories