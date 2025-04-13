Top Renewable Energy Stocks To Watch Now – April 10th

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Southern, Bank of New York Mellon, Quanta Services, and WEC Energy Group are the five Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares in companies that produce or facilitate the generation of clean energy from sources like solar, wind, hydroelectric, geothermal, or biomass. These stocks offer investors an opportunity to participate in environmentally sustainable growth while potentially benefiting from the increasing global demand for green energy solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

PBR traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.44. 31,302,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,037,559. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBR

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.27. 3,107,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,235,317. Southern has a 1 year low of $67.53 and a 1 year high of $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.44 and a 200-day moving average of $87.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SO

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

NYSE:BK traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,826,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $52.64 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BK

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $5.33 on Thursday, reaching $264.27. 812,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,704. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $227.08 and a 1-year high of $365.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.59 and a 200-day moving average of $302.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

NYSE WEC traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,098. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.62. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEC

See Also