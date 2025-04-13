Townsquare Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Pool worth $9,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Pool by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Pool by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 160,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,563,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $6,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Trading Up 2.0 %

Pool stock opened at $311.27 on Friday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $284.28 and a one year high of $395.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $330.78 and its 200 day moving average is $349.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $987.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other news, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $385,245.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,105. This represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $3,460,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,651,642. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on POOL

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.