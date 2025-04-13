Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $205.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.9188 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.