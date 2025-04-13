Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,050 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Edison International were worth $13,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $323,443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,589,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,879,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,501 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Edison International by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,941 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $39,344,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 207.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 698,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,807,000 after purchasing an additional 471,968 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Edison International Stock Up 1.3 %

Edison International stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. Edison International has a one year low of $49.06 and a one year high of $88.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.86 and a 200 day moving average of $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 100.30%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Further Reading

