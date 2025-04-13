Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,093,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,440 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $11,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $362,210,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,930,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 478.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,278,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,925,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810,191 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 10,151,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,825,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBD. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

In related news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 17,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,824.12. The trade was a 12.17 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WBD opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. Equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

