Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,133 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.05% of Expedia Group worth $12,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $670,565,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 326.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 293,482 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $54,685,000 after purchasing an additional 224,732 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 340,171 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $63,384,000 after purchasing an additional 224,182 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Expedia Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,360,374 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $439,808,000 after buying an additional 150,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 1,632.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 104,653 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $19,500,000 after buying an additional 98,611 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Melius Research raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $1,697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,505 shares in the company, valued at $26,912,563.95. This trade represents a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,325,061.40. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Trading Up 0.7 %

EXPE opened at $150.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $107.25 and a one year high of $207.73. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.02.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

